Prostatis Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Prostatis Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after buying an additional 25,012,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,308,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after buying an additional 2,273,437 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,588,000 after buying an additional 1,818,174 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,249,000 after buying an additional 1,090,278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0726 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

