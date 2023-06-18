Contrasting OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.33% 2.56% 0.73% RocketFuel Blockchain -4,533.66% -322.79% -216.22%

Risk and Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OppFi and RocketFuel Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

OppFi presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. 87.2% of OppFi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OppFi and RocketFuel Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $452.86 million 0.52 $7.10 million ($0.14) -15.36 RocketFuel Blockchain $30,000.00 135.13 -$4.66 million ($0.14) -0.89

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OppFi beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

