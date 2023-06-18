SunCar Technology Group (SDA) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Rating) is one of 692 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.
Profitability
This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SunCar Technology Group
|N/A
|-38.40%
|3.68%
|SunCar Technology Group Competitors
|-60.21%
|-65.76%
|-0.91%
Volatility and Risk
SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SunCar Technology Group
|N/A
|-$290,000.00
|-122.06
|SunCar Technology Group Competitors
|$1.46 billion
|$32.16 million
|9.57
SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SunCar Technology Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SunCar Technology Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|SunCar Technology Group Competitors
|113
|587
|864
|15
|2.49
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.05%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
SunCar Technology Group beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
SunCar Technology Group Company Profile
Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited announced business combination with Auto Services Group Limited.
