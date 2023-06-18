SunCar Technology Group (SDA) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Rating) is one of 692 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68% SunCar Technology Group Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Volatility and Risk

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

69.1% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group N/A -$290,000.00 -122.06 SunCar Technology Group Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 9.57

SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SunCar Technology Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCar Technology Group Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.05%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

SunCar Technology Group beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited announced business combination with Auto Services Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.