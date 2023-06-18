Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) versus Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Diodes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Diodes has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 1 4 0 2.80 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Diodes and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Diodes presently has a consensus price target of $103.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.79%. Given Diodes’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Diodes is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 16.61% 21.67% 14.40% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diodes and Alimco Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $2.00 billion 2.12 $331.28 million $7.17 12.95 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Summary

Diodes beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products, such as power management devices comprising AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices comprising operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers mixed-signal products, such as high speed mux/demux products, digital switches, interfaces, redrivers, universal level shifters/voltage translators, clock ICs, and packet switches; standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metaloxidesemiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete products, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and frequency control products provides frequency references comprising crystals and crystal oscillators. It servs the industrial, automotive, computing, communications, and consumer markets through direct sales, marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

