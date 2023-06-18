Financial Contrast: Masco (NYSE:MAS) & NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) and NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Masco and NIBE Industrier AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco 2 2 8 0 2.50 NIBE Industrier AB (publ) 1 1 1 0 2.00

Masco presently has a consensus price target of $58.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Masco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Masco is more favorable than NIBE Industrier AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco 9.65% -237.83% 15.50% NIBE Industrier AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Masco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Masco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco $8.68 billion 1.44 $844.00 million $3.57 15.55 NIBE Industrier AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $8.57 1.18

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than NIBE Industrier AB (publ). NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Masco beats NIBE Industrier AB (publ) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products. This segment provides its products under the DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, KRAUS, EASY DRAIN, STEAMIST, ELITESTEAM, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, COBRA PRO, and MASTER PLUMBER brands. Its Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains, and waterproofing products, as well as paint applicators and accessories; cabinet and door hardware, functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, closet organization systems, and picture hanging accessories; decorative bath hardware, mirrors, and shower accessories and doors; and decorative indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, landscape lighting, and LED lighting systems. This segment provides its products under the BEHR, KILZ, WHIZZ, Elder & Jenks, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KICHLER, and ÉLAN brands. It sells its products to the plumbing, heating, and hardware wholesalers; home centers and online retailers; hardware stores; electrical and landscape distributors; lighting showrooms; building supply outlets; and other mass merchandisers. Masco Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties. The NIBE Element business area comprises components and solutions for intelligent heating and control designed for both industrial and consumer products. The NIBE Stoves business area consists of stoves of various sizes and designs to suit both houses and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Markaryd, Sweden.

