Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) versus Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Critical Analysis

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) and Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Coeptis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.36% -22.53% Coeptis Therapeutics N/A N/A -130.87%

Risk and Volatility

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.55, suggesting that its share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

67.9% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Coeptis Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 169.69%. Coeptis Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.33%. Given Coeptis Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coeptis Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Coeptis Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 166.40 -$42.86 million ($1.11) -5.26 Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 481.96 -$37.57 million N/A N/A

Coeptis Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Coeptis Therapeutics beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company has collaboration with Statera BioPharma to develop and commercialize STAT-201 for Crohn's disease; and Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.