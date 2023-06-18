Reviewing Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ayr Wellness and Bright Green, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 2 4 0 2.67 Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,271.43%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Bright Green.

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -92.53% -11.84% -5.76% Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Bright Green’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.12 -$245.47 million ($6.26) -0.14 Bright Green N/A N/A -$27.66 million ($0.19) -4.88

Bright Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayr Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ayr Wellness beats Bright Green on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

