Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) COO Sells $1,123,000.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.58 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $57.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Fastenal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.