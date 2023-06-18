Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $555,002.40 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $555,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,410.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 5.14.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $6,180,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 22.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,275,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 782,558 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $3,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.