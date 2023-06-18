Short Interest in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expands By 15.6%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,546,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,333.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 271,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 252,480 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 142.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 419,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 246,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 195.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 55,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

KOD opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.