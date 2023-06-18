Insider Buying: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Acquires $626,329.98 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $626,329.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,366,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,778,854.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $34.07 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

