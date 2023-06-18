Insider Selling: Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) CEO Sells $17,291,406.60 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $195.93 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $197.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.77.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.17.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

