Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Major Shareholder Sells $7,738,750.00 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,570,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,607,946.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Baupost Group Llc/Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 500,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

Shares of GTXAP stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $9.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTXAP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 14.1% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $646,000.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

