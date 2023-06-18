Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells $17,896,000.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total transaction of $17,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,243,955.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00.

Shares of SNPS opened at $441.19 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.95 and a 200-day moving average of $368.30. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

