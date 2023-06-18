Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 83.3% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.