Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) was down 2.7% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 419,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,465,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Specifically, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $556,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $10,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,652,079 shares of company stock worth $55,772,607. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after buying an additional 4,956,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after buying an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Toast by 85.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,023 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

