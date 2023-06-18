Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) vs. Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Head-To-Head Review

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.26%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.8% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Mountain Province Diamonds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $44.19 million 1.84 $3.10 million $0.02 34.07 Mountain Province Diamonds $527.95 million 0.14 $37.84 million $0.22 1.61

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 4.88% 8.15% 6.76% Mountain Province Diamonds 11.86% 14.71% 6.34%

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the business of mining and marketing rough diamonds to the global market. The firm is also involved in diamond exploration in an area of interest immediately adjacent to the Gahcho Kué Joint Venture through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kennady Diamonds Inc. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

