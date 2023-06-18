Head to Head Contrast: fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) vs. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for fuboTV and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 2 3 0 2.60 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

fuboTV currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.23%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

36.5% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares fuboTV and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV -46.26% -94.34% -34.43% Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares fuboTV and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.01 billion 0.60 -$561.48 million ($2.58) -0.81 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $3.51 million 92.09 N/A N/A N/A

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV.

Volatility & Risk

fuboTV has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 17.83, indicating that its stock price is 1,683% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats fuboTV on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc. operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

