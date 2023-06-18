Comparing Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY)

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Rating) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. and Sunoco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunoco 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sunoco has a consensus target price of $50.29, indicating a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Sunoco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunoco is more favorable than Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd..

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A $50.83 0.20 Sunoco $25.69 billion 0.18 $475.00 million $3.78 11.90

This table compares Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. and Sunoco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sunoco has higher revenue and earnings than Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. and Sunoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Sunoco 1.56% 41.03% 5.95%

Dividends

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $11.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 111.2%. Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sunoco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Sunoco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunoco beats Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials. The Resources segment carries out the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, coal, uranium, and geothermal resources. The Others segment includes engineering, electronic materials, insurance, and agricultural biotechnology businesses. The company was founded by Sazo Idemitsu on June 20, 1911 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations. It's All Other segment includes partnership credit card services, franchise royalties, and retail operations; and offers credit card processing, car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money order, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. The company owns and operates retail stores under the APlus and Aloha Island Mart brand names; and offers food, beverages, snacks, grocery and non-food merchandise, motor fuels, and other services. Sunoco LP was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in 2014. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

