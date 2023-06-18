Head to Head Survey: Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) & PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -41.63% -4.45% -2.68% PubMatic 7.02% 9.89% 4.94%

Risk & Volatility

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.39 -$110.78 million ($3.15) -1.16 PubMatic $256.38 million 3.87 $28.70 million $0.31 61.55

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and PubMatic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PubMatic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sangoma Technologies and PubMatic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 PubMatic 0 2 5 0 2.71

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 264.01%. PubMatic has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential downside of 3.69%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than PubMatic.

Summary

PubMatic beats Sangoma Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service. The company was founded by David Mandelstam in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

