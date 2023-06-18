China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) versus Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Head to Head Analysis

China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) and Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

China Railway Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Eiffage pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. China Railway Group pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eiffage pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. China Railway Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Railway Group and Eiffage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Railway Group N/A N/A N/A $0.48 1.32 Eiffage N/A N/A N/A $0.60 36.74

Profitability

China Railway Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiffage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares China Railway Group and Eiffage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Railway Group N/A N/A N/A Eiffage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Railway Group and Eiffage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Railway Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eiffage 0 1 3 0 2.75

Eiffage has a consensus target price of $123.00, indicating a potential upside of 457.92%. Given Eiffage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eiffage is more favorable than China Railway Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of China Railway Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eiffage beats China Railway Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works. The company's Survey, Design and Consulting Services segment provides survey, design, consulting, research and development, feasibility study, and compliance certification services to infrastructure construction projects. Its Engineering Equipment and Component Manufacturing segment designs, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells turnouts, bridge steel structures, other railway-related equipment, engineering machinery, and materials. The company's Property Development segment develops, sells, and manages residential and commercial properties. Its Other Businesses segment is involved in mining, financial, service concession arrangements operation, merchandise trading, and other ancillary businesses. China Railway Group Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and services works. Its Infrastructure segment is involved in undertaking civil engineering, road and rail design and construction, drainage, earthworks, and metallic construction. The company's Energy Systems segment designs, constructs, integrates, operates, and maintains energy and telecommunication systems and equipment. Its Concessions segment constructs and manages concession contracts and public-private partnerships. The company was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

