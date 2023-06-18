Reviewing AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMTD Digital and Bit Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $25.28 million 47.87 $27.51 million N/A N/A Bit Digital $32.30 million 8.58 -$105.30 million ($1.22) -2.75

AMTD Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bit Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.5% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AMTD Digital and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital -304.42% -82.71% -72.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AMTD Digital and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bit Digital has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Bit Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

