NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO John W. Ketchum Buys 13,600 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $302,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $322,214,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

