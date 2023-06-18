Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $979,499.40 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $979,499.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00.

ABNB opened at $128.68 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

