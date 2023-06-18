AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Update

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 765,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.90). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2,696.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.