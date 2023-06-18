Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 366,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abeona Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,544,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,406,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

