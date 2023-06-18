Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 366,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ABEO stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
