Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Up 8.7% in May

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $157.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.27. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 51,408 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

