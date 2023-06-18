Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Up 10.4% in May

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 894,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,019.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $298,900. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 41.21% and a negative net margin of 105.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

