Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) COO Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) COO Vikas Mehta sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 354,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vikas Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Vikas Mehta sold 82,748 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $999,595.84.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 1.0 %

ACVA opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACVA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

