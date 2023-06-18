Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CFO Sells $794,800.72 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $794,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

