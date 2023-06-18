Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CFO Sells $794,800.72 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $794,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)
