Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) EVP Sells $731,745.63 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $447.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $289.68 and a 52-week high of $456.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.96. The company has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.