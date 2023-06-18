Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $699,888.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Tony West sold 8,334 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50.
- On Monday, May 8th, Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85.
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE UBER opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16, a PEG ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 377,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
