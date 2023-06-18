Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $699,888.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, Tony West sold 8,334 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50.

On Monday, May 8th, Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16, a PEG ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 377,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.