Ling An-Heid Sells 46,444 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $2,435,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,311 shares in the company, valued at $907,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $644,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,152 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.