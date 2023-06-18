ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc Purchases 98,911 Shares

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 98,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $1,326,396.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,450,423 shares in the company, valued at $958,150,172.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 437,156 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $5,390,133.48.

On Friday, May 26th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 61,843 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $717,378.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 222,668 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $2,712,096.24.

On Monday, May 22nd, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 76,911 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $921,393.78.

On Thursday, May 18th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 329,403 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $3,722,253.90.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00.

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.50. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ACDC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

