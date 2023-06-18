Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,489,890.39 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,489,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,388,794.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,320.42.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total transaction of $176.59.

On Monday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $1,565,939.06.

On Thursday, May 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $1,383,839.10.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04.

On Friday, April 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $1,273,752.18.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,298,302.08.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $1,398,138.34.

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,424,324.90.

On Friday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $1,410,197.94.

Shares of TEAM opened at $177.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 980.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

