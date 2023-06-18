Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells $2,197,223.10 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,806.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $273.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $275.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

