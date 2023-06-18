Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,186,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,984,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,744,370.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Penny Sanford sold 40,768 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $517,345.92.

On Thursday, April 20th, Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $141,415.30.

eXp World Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.08 and a beta of 2.71. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.21 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 23.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,434,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,275,000 after acquiring an additional 845,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,166 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.