Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.5 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.56.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

