Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) COO Sells $1,070,184.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $1,070,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

PATK stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $81.49.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

PATK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.