Insider Buying: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,058,001.02 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Srb bought 14,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,001.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,809,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,552,521. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Corp Srb bought 25,400 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,488.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Corp Srb purchased 6,800 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.78 per share, for a total transaction of $494,904.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Corp Srb purchased 6,135 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.08 per share, for a total transaction of $448,345.80.

On Friday, May 26th, Corp Srb purchased 1,348 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.87 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.76.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Corp Srb purchased 26,651 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,927,666.83.

On Monday, May 22nd, Corp Srb purchased 8,789 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $639,839.20.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.29. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after purchasing an additional 173,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,501,000 after purchasing an additional 95,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,500,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

