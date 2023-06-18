Comparing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) & CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) and CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and CalciMedica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals $1.50 million 2.15 -$24.97 million N/A N/A CalciMedica N/A N/A -$35.60 million ($24.23) -0.21

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than CalciMedica.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 CalciMedica 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and CalciMedica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of CalciMedica shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of CalciMedica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and CalciMedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals N/A -753.35% -93.54% CalciMedica N/A -77.61% -71.34%

Risk and Volatility

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalciMedica has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CalciMedica beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen. Its clinical product candidates also include BPX-603, an autologous dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigen. It has collaboration and license agreements with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc; Agensys, Inc.; BioVec Pharma, Inc.; ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Baylor College of Medicine. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Auxora, a proprietary intravenous-formulated CRAC channel inhibitor for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase-associated acute pancreatitis, and acute kidney injury. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

