Head-To-Head Contrast: EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) versus United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Maritime and EuroDry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.08 $37.49 million N/A N/A EuroDry $70.18 million 0.57 $33.54 million $7.36 1.90

United Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EuroDry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A EuroDry 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Maritime and EuroDry, as reported by MarketBeat.

EuroDry has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.44%. Given EuroDry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EuroDry is more favorable than United Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and EuroDry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A EuroDry 34.01% 17.75% 10.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of EuroDry shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of EuroDry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EuroDry beats United Maritime on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

