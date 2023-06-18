Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) versus JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Critical Review

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) and JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Enhabit shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Enhabit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enhabit and JD Health International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enhabit 3.64% 6.59% 3.41% JD Health International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enhabit $1.08 billion 0.57 -$40.40 million $0.78 15.85 JD Health International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Enhabit and JD Health International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

JD Health International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enhabit.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enhabit and JD Health International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enhabit 2 5 2 0 2.00 JD Health International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Enhabit currently has a consensus price target of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 30.46%. Given Enhabit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enhabit is more favorable than JD Health International.

Summary

Enhabit beats JD Health International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in 252 home health agencies and 105 hospice agencies across 23 states. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc., an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online healthcare services, online consultation, hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; health management and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services. In addition, it offers access to medical checkups, medical aesthetics, vaccination appointments, dental care services, and nucleic acid testing tests. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. JD Health International Inc. is a subsidiary of JD Jiankang Limited.

