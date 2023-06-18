Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 861,500 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 659,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JSPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.85 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $17,919,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $15,771,000. Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 45.6% in the first quarter. Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC now owns 8,519,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,666 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,145,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

