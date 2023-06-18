KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Short Interest Update

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 156,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KWESST Micro Systems in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWE. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in KWESST Micro Systems in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in KWESST Micro Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KWESST Micro Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Performance

KWE stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. KWESST Micro Systems has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88.

KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.49. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative return on equity of 368.36% and a negative net margin of 1,462.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KWESST Micro Systems will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.

Featured Articles

