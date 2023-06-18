Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.2 %

JACK opened at $90.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,162 shares of company stock worth $393,064 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

