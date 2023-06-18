Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

EFOI opened at $0.31 on Friday. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

Energy Focus’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, June 20th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.