Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

EFOI opened at $0.31 on Friday. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

Energy Focus’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, June 20th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

