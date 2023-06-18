Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ KEQU opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 million, a PE ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 0.38.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

