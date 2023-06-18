KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Down 16.1% in May

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 922,900 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at KLX Energy Services

In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 4,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $48,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,829.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $35,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 4,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $48,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,829.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,711 shares of company stock valued at $183,328 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 710.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 551.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $148.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.05.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

