Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

